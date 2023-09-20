Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pro-family Canadians rally at #MillionPersonMarch against LGBT indoctrination

On September 20, 2023, pro-family Canadians rallied in Ottawa and other major cities throughout Canada to protest the state-sponsored indoctrination of children by the LGBT agenda. Fed up with their kids being forced-fed dogma against their beliefs, the Million Person March For Children challenged the new national status quo pushed by pro-LGBT politicians. Pro-family Canadians proclaimed their message loud and clear: “LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!” Watch now for exclusive coverage of this event by LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen as he and other courageous Canadians stand-up to the culture of death.

September 22, 2023

