Pro-family Canadians rally at #MillionPersonMarch against LGBT indoctrination

On September 20, 2023, pro-family Canadians rallied in Ottawa and other major cities throughout Canada to protest the state-sponsored indoctrination of children by the LGBT agenda. Fed up with their kids being forced-fed dogma against their beliefs, the Million Person March For Children challenged the new national status quo pushed by pro-LGBT politicians. Pro-family Canadians proclaimed their message loud and clear: “LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!” Watch now for exclusive coverage of this event by LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen as he and other courageous Canadians stand-up to the culture of death.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/