Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-family documentarian shines light on poverty, failed economic policies

Wed Dec 16, 2020 - 3:57 pm EST

In This Episode

Christopher Rufo is a filmmaker who has spent the last five years examining three once-thriving US cities that are now facing extreme poverty. America Lost, his latest documentary, explores what life is like in those towns and how residents are fighting to get by.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL