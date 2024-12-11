Pro-freedom Canadians should care more about who's a judge over who's a politician: here's why

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Canadian religious freedom lawyer James Kitchen about the terrible state of Canada’s judiciary, what direction the country might be headed in, and more.

