Pro-freedom Canadians should care more about who's a judge over who's a politician: here's why
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Canadian religious freedom lawyer James Kitchen about the terrible state of Canada’s judiciary, what direction the country might be headed in, and more.
December 11, 2024
