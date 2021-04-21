Podcast Image

Pro-LGBT Cardinal refuses to stop Catholic radio station from playing Satanic music

Wed Apr 21, 2021 - 5:33 pm EST

In This Episode

The radio station of a so-called Catholic university has been airing for years some of the most Satanic music ever played in the United States. Even more shocking, this university is located in the same notorious diocese — Newark, New Jersey — that ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick was from, and is now headed by pro-LGBT Cardinal Joseph Tobin. But a faithful Catholic is fighting to expose the station and how Church leaders are refusing to act to stop the Satanism.

