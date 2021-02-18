Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-life activism in the era of social media censorship

Thu Feb 18, 2021 - 1:06 pm EST

In This Episode

This week, Jonathon van Maren interviews pro-life leader Mark Harrington. Harrington wants pro-lifers to take their message to the streets and not to rely so much on the internet to get the truth out about abortion.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL