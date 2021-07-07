Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-life activism is ‘counter-cultural: 40 Days for Life leader

Wed Jul 7, 2021 - 2:50 pm EST

In This Episode

International coordinator for 40 Days for Life Robert Colquhoun talks about his efforts to save the unborn in countries around the world.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL