LSNTV

Pro-life activist assaulted for urging Louisiana facility to stop committing abortions

A Louisiana pro-life activist has been assaulted after attempting to warn staff at an abortion facility that, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, their involvement with abortion could see them criminally prosecuted.

Read the full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-activist-assaulted-for-urging-louisiana-facility-to-stop-commiting-abortions/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=usa

LSNTVJuly 8, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More