Pro-life activist explains the movement's biggest challenge in 2023 and how to overcome it

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Dr. John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life. The two discuss how Texas' heartbeat abortion ban is saving many unborn lives each day, what the pro-life movement should be doing better in 2023, and much more.

The Van Maren ShowDecember 21, 2022

