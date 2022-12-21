Pro-life activist explains the movement's biggest challenge in 2023 and how to overcome it
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Dr. John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life. The two discuss how Texas' heartbeat abortion ban is saving many unborn lives each day, what the pro-life movement should be doing better in 2023, and much more.
The Van Maren Show
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
