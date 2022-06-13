Pro-life activist fighting cancer says assisted suicide should never be an option
Jenifer Bowen, the former Iowa Right to Life CEO who has been battling stage IV metastatic breast cancer since 2019, tells John-Henry why she's now fighting against the legalization of assisted suicide. Help Jenifer in her cancer battle by donating to her LifeFunder here: lifefunder.com/jenifer
The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 13, 2022
