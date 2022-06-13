WATCH
Retired Generals Expose Biden's 'Deliberate' Destruction of US Military
12pm EST Tuesday, June 14
The John-Henry Westen Show

Pro-life activist fighting cancer says assisted suicide should never be an option

Jenifer Bowen, the former Iowa Right to Life CEO who has been battling stage IV metastatic breast cancer since 2019, tells John-Henry why she's now fighting against the legalization of assisted suicide. Help Jenifer in her cancer battle by donating to her LifeFunder here: lifefunder.com/jenifer

The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 13, 2022

