Pro-life activist shares journey from 'traumatic' abortion experience to embracing Christ
This week's Ladies of LifeSite guest is Pamela Whitehead, executive director of Pro-Love Ministries. Stella is off today, so LifeSite journalist and editor Claire Chretien is filling in as host.
Ladies of LifeSiteMay 31, 2022
About the Show
Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more! Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.
