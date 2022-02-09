Pro-life activist writes book against in-vitro fertilization: 'The end doesn't justify the means'
Jonathon's guest on this week's episode is Stephanie Gray Connors, whose latest book, Conceived by Science, presents the case against in-vitro fertilization (IVF) with a sensitivity and compassion for couples who struggle to conceive.
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 9, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
