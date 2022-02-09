2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Pro-life activist writes book against in-vitro fertilization: 'The end doesn't justify the means'

Jonathon's guest on this week's episode is Stephanie Gray Connors, whose latest book, Conceived by Science, presents the case against in-vitro fertilization (IVF) with a sensitivity and compassion for couples who struggle to conceive.

