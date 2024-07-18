Pro-life Advocate Mark Houck Raided by FBI Now Seeking JUSTICE

Pro-life advocate Mark Houck is suing the Biden DOJ for ‘malicious’ and ‘retaliatory’ prosecution, as well as for ‘abuse of process, false arrest, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress,’ after the FBI traumatized the pro-lifer’s family with an armed raid in the early hours of 23 September 2022.

The case drew intense national scrutiny and outrage, and in January 2023, a jury found Houck not guilty. Pro-lifers highlighted Houck’s case as an example of the Biden administration weaponizing law enforcement against its political opponents.

Mark Houck’s lawsuit against the DOJ is seeking accountability for what he sees as unjust governmental intrusion and highlighting concerns about civil liberties and the freedom of the pro-life movement in the United States.

Last August, Houck announced his candidacy for Congress – underscoring his campaign to hold institutions accountable and to defend the principles he holds dear. His story is a focal point for the intersection of activism, legal rights, and the pro-life cause.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten