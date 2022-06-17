LSNTV

Pro-life Democrat vows to make Chicago safer for babies and families

Out of the 17 Democrats running in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District, only Pastor Chris Butler is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and possesses unapologetically pro-life, pro-family views. Pastor Butler discusses his background and vision for Chicagoland as a representative in the nation's legislature.

LSNTVJune 17, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More