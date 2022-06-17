Pro-life Democrat vows to make Chicago safer for babies and families
Out of the 17 Democrats running in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District, only Pastor Chris Butler is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and possesses unapologetically pro-life, pro-family views. Pastor Butler discusses his background and vision for Chicagoland as a representative in the nation's legislature.
