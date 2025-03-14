Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pro-Life heroes convicted: The cost of defending the unborn

Before their shocking conviction, priests and pro-life activists delivered powerful speeches defending the unborn and calling for an end to abortion. Their unwavering commitment led them to trespass at an abortion facility in a last effort to save lives. Now, they face legal consequences for their peaceful witness. What does this verdict mean for the pro-life movement, and how will they continue the fight for the unborn?

March 14, 2025

