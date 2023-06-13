Pro-life in prison: Suffering for the little ones | Laura Gies

Red Rose Rescue, a pro-life organization, demands the highest levels of personal sacrifice from activists: a willingness to suffer and go to prison for the smallest among us—unborn babies in the womb. The pro-life activism of Red Rose Rescuer Laura Gies is no exception, nor did her pro-life witness cease when she was hauled off in handcuffs from one of these state-sanctioned killing places. Both she and fellow pro-lifer Monica Miller took their faith and pro-life activism to prison, where they witnessed and prayed with fellow convicts to share the Gospel of Life. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale as he discusses with pro-life activist Laura Gies her experience in side-walk counseling, prison, and what pro-lifers must be willing to endure in order to save the least among us.

Nota Bene: After this video was published it was noted that the Gies was misspelled in the video. LifeSiteNews regrets the error.

