LSNTV

Pro-life men march in Florida capital to 'stop the murder' of unborn children

Pro-life men gathered in solidarity at the National Men's March to End Abortion on June 11 in Tallahassee, Florida. LifeSiteNews' John-Paul Gutschke reports on the event's powerful pro-life witness as participants brave the hot Florida sun.

LSNTVJune 15, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More