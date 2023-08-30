Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial

In a statement to LifeSiteNews at the courthouse on Tuesday, defendant William Goodman urged his supporters ‘to forgive the jury, the judge, and all those who witnessed against us, and to pray that they would see how God loves the gift of every human life.’

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/