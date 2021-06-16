Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-life scholar: Biden regime is pushing abortion even more than Obama

Wed Jun 16, 2021 - 6:00 pm EST

In This Episode

Michael New says Joe Biden's push to eliminate the Hyde Amendment makes him even more pro-abortion than President Obama.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL