Pro-life sidewalk advocates 'stand in the gap and God does the rest'

Lauren Muzyka, founder of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, spoke with LifeSiteNews’s Danielle Zuccaro about their mission to equip sidewalk counselors outside of abortion facilities with the tools and resources to encourage women to choose life for their unborn children.

LifeSite Special ReportJanuary 24, 2022

