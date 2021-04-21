Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-life street activism in the UK is saving babies from abortion

Wed Apr 21, 2021 - 5:48 pm EST

Aisling Goodison, a pro-life activist from the Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK, joins The Van Maren Show to discuss pro-life street activism. Goodison describes how methods of engaging in conversations on abortion have led to many changes of hearts and minds on the issue.

