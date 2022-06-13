WATCH
Retired generals to expose Biden's 'deliberate' destruction of US military
12pm EST Tuesday, June 14
LifeSite Special Report

Pro Life Supporters Clash With Pro Abortion Radicals During Heated March

With high anticipation that Roe V. Wade could be overturned, heroic pro life activists met head-on with a group of pro abortion radicals who had vowed to shut down the nation's Capitol. LifeSite's Jim Hale spent the day with these fierce defenders of life.

LifeSite Special ReportJune 13, 2022

