Pro-life, UN insider describes fight against Gates-sponsored abortion, globalist medical tyranny
LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale sat down in an exclusive interview with Austin Ruse, founder and president of C-Fam, a pro-life human rights watchdog group, to discuss the agenda of medical tyranny being pushed at the United Nations.
LSNTVJune 3, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Pro-life, UN insider describes fight against Gates-sponsored abortion, globalist medical tyranny
-
Time is now for 'Biblical events' to end abortion in America: Catholic priest
-
Catholic radio host: Everything LifeSiteNews does is 'for the salvation of souls'
-
Trump-endorsed John Gibbs surges in key GOP Congressional race
-
First COVID, now monkeypox: Globalists want you to live in perpetual virus fear