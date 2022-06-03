LSNTV

Pro-life, UN insider describes fight against Gates-sponsored abortion, globalist medical tyranny

LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale sat down in an exclusive interview with Austin Ruse, founder and president of C-Fam, a pro-life human rights watchdog group, to discuss the agenda of medical tyranny being pushed at the United Nations.

