Pro-life warriors support jailed activists with nightly prayer vigils in Northern Virginia

Pro-life heroine Joan Andrews Bell and her five companions received jail time for their peaceful "pink rose rescue" at Alexandria Women’s Center, the largest abortion business in Northern Virginia, on November 16th, 2021. Area pro-lifers have now organized a nightly vigil on their behalf outside Alexandria Detention Center, where the six pro-lifer rescuers are being held. Follow LifeSiteNews' correspondent Matthew Wilson as he covers the scene of the first of these nightly vigils in the quest for justice.

LSNTV

