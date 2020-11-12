Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-life Washington insider hopeful for future GOP agenda

Thu Nov 12, 2020 - 12:32 pm EST

In This Episode

Marjorie Dannenfelser from the Susan B. Anthony List joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss the 2020 election results and why we need to have hope as Americans.

Dannenfelser begins by giving listeners a behind the scenes look at the mood in the White House on election night. She also discusses the implications of the presidential race as well as the Republican wins in Congress.

