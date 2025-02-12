Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pro-lifer pardoned by Trump speaks out about imprisonment, what he'll do next

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

Jonathan Darnel was one of the 21 pro-life activists unjustly prosecuted and imprisoned by the Biden administration for participating in a rescue at a late-term abortion facility. Last month, however, he and his fellow activists were pardoned by President Donald Trump, and now they are free once again.

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Darnel tells Jonathon his story of the rescue that got him arrested, the trial, his experience in prison, Trump’s pardon, and what he plans to do next in the fight to end abortion in the U.S.

February 12, 2025

