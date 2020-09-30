Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Pro-lifers need to fight for Amy Coney Barrett and the 2020 election

Wed Sep 30, 2020 - 5:14 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Marjorie Dannenfelser from the Susan B. Anthony List tells Van Maren that this election is crucial for the pro-life movement. Dannenfelser warns listeners that if the Democrats win, it will have a generational impact as they will fight to take away our nation’s ‘founder given tools to actually come up with a consensus.’

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL