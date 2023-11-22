Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Pro-lifers: We must rethink our strategy if we want to win abortion referendums
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon identifies what he perceives to be failures in the pro-life movement’s political strategy in the wake of the recent Ohio abortion referendum.
November 22, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Leftists push the sexual revolution in Africa yet hypocritically accuse the right of 'neocolonialism'
Comments