Prophecy and the End Times | The battle for beauty

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Does prophecy and religious art shape our understanding of the eschatological battle between heaven and earth? There are deep prophetic ties to the dimension of human existence, revealing how Renaissance naturalism stripped sacred art of its theological power. This episode of Faith and Reason exposes how hyper-realistic depictions of the human body, influenced by secular ideals, contrast with the veiled, mystical beauty of traditional iconography — art that elevates the soul rather than feeds the flesh.

In this critical hour, as the Church faces an unprecedented crisis, rediscovering true sacred art is essential. Could this be part of the great deception warned of by saints and mystics? Are we losing the visual language of heaven itself? Prepare for a thought-provoking journey into prophecy, aesthetics, and the battle for divine truth.

February 7, 2025

