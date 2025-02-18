Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains the Catholic tradition of the Great Monarch, a prophesied French king who is foretold to rise during a time of immense chaos in both the Church and the world.
The prophesied monarch is alive today and even reveals his foretold name: Henry V of the Cross. This future king will reclaim France, expel foreign invaders, and help rebuild Christendom.
Drawing from Marian apparitions and the visions of mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny, Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains how this monarch will aid in restoring the Church alongside a future Holy Pope. Learn more about historical prophecies, ongoing global turmoil, and how current geopolitical events — such as wars and cultural upheavals — align with these predictions.
