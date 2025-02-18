Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains the Catholic tradition of the Great Monarch, a prophesied French king who is foretold to rise during a time of immense chaos in both the Church and the world.

The prophesied monarch is alive today and even reveals his foretold name: Henry V of the Cross. This future king will reclaim France, expel foreign invaders, and help rebuild Christendom.

Drawing from Marian apparitions and the visions of mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny, Xavier Reyes-Ayral  explains how this monarch will aid in restoring the Church alongside a future Holy Pope. Learn more about historical prophecies, ongoing global turmoil, and how current geopolitical events — such as wars and cultural upheavals — align with these predictions.

February 18, 2025

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

