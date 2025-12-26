PROPHECY REVEALED: 3 Days of Darkness and END TIMES Warning

John-Henry Westen speaks with Hugh Owen of the Kolbe Center about the remarkable prophetic mission of Blessed Anna Maria Taigi, a humble Roman housewife whose mystical gifts were recognized by popes, cardinals, and bishops. Owen recounts how her visions accurately foretold major historical events, including Napoleon’s downfall, the Pope’s return to Rome, and early 19th-century efforts to heal the schism between East and West. He then explains Taigi’s far-reaching prophecies for the future—severe tribulation for the Church, the Three Days of Darkness, a divinely designated pope, and a great restoration—showing how they harmonize with the Fatima message, Russia’s conversion, and the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart.

