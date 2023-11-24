Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prophecy, Secrets, and Visions of Hell Catholic Family News managing editor Matt Gaspers delves into the prophetic and alarming aspects surrounding the Synod on Synodality, highlighting the potential for a ‘false church’ with distorted teachings, as if foretold in prophecy. Gaspers unravels how Pope Francis’ synodal process may be a harbinger of dire times, akin to Noah’s preparation for the impending flood. Despite the recently released report from the Synod on Synodality showing no definitive changes to Catholic Church doctrine, Gaspers argues for the necessity of the faithful preparing for a potential upheaval. The emergence of a false church brings forth a new morality challenging the steadfast beliefs of faithful Catholics. Join us in this episode to explore the prophetic dimensions of Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality, delving into the secrets, visions of hell, and how adherents to Christ and His truth can brace themselves for the potential shockwaves of a false Catholic Church.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-francis-a-false-church-and-the-synod-on-synodality-matt-gaspers/

November 24, 2023

