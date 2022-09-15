Prophecy suggests 2023 Synod will herald the Anti-Christ
On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Pope Francis' trip to Kazakhstan, the troubling but unsurprising developments with the German Synodal Way, and the implications of a radical bill to codify same-sex "marriage" if Democrats manage to convince enough Republicans to pass it.
Faith & ReasonSeptember 15, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
