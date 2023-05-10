PROPHECY: The Blessed Virgin Mary Points to "Safety" In New NATO War

Is this prophecy from the Blessed Virgin Mary pointing to safety from a New war with NATO?

Explore the intriguing prophecy from the Blessed Virgin Mary that potentially points to safety from a new war with NATO. Delve into the Old Testament prophecies of Enoch and Elijah and their role as the “Two Witnesses” in Revelation 11. Gain insights from end-times prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral as he sheds light on these ancient prophecies, the Anti-Christ’s reign, the New World Order, and the connection to modern issues such as the LGBT agenda, Freemasonry, and One World Religion.

In this fascinating exploration, we delve into a prophecy attributed to the Blessed Virgin Mary that may hold clues regarding the potential for safety from a new war with NATO. Building upon the foundation of Old Testament prophecies, particularly those of Enoch and Elijah, two renowned and powerful prophets, we uncover profound insights into the future of our world.

End-times prophecy expert and author, Xavier Reyes-Ayral, guides us through the ancient prophecies recorded in Scripture. Reyes-Ayral suggests that Enoch and Elijah will emerge as the enigmatic “Two Witnesses” mentioned in the book of Revelation, chapter 11. According to his interpretation, these witnesses will arise to preach the Gospel and call for global conversion to Jesus Christ. Furthermore, they will courageously confront the Anti-Christ kingdom, rebuking its influence on various contemporary issues such as the modern LGBT agenda, the New World Order, Freemasonry, and the One World Religion.

As we navigate through the prophetic landscape, Reyes-Ayral contends that Enoch and Elijah will actively engage in a spiritual battle against the Anti-Christ during his temporary reign. This reign coincides with the rise of the New World Order, a concept prophesied within biblical texts and further expounded upon in the messages delivered by Our Lady to humanity.

With Xavier Reyes-Ayral as our guide, we explore the intricate connections between prophecy, the impending end of the world, and the rise of the Anti-Christ. His expertise sheds light on the intricate web that links these prophetic elements together. The prophecies of Enoch and Elijah, combined with the messages from the Blessed Virgin Mary, present a captivating narrative that both challenges and enlightens our understanding of the world’s future.

In this two-part special, LifeSite unravels the predictions, revelations, and warnings of future globalist destruction that the Anti-Christ is believed to bring. By examining the foundations of these prophecies and considering their implications, we gain a deeper understanding of the potential implications for our world today.

As we embark on this journey, we invite you to join us in deciphering the mysteries of the prophecy from the Blessed Virgin Mary and its potential relevance to safety from a new war with NATO. Xavier Reyes-Ayral’s insights, grounded in his deep understanding of end-times prophecies, offer a unique perspective that may prompt contemplation and further exploration into the intricate tapestry of faith, politics, and global events.

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking expedition through the prophecies of old and their implications for our modern world. Gain new insights into the rise of the Anti-Christ, the ascent of the New World Order, and the spiritual battle that awaits. Discover the relevance of these prophecies to contemporary issues, as we seek to decipher the messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the role of the “Two Witnesses” in shaping our collective destiny.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-timeline-enoch-elijah-and-the-anti-christ-l-part-2/

