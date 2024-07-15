Prophecy unveiled: Pastor's vision of Trump's assassination attempt
LSNTVSee More
Discover the chilling prophecy from a pastor who foresaw an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. In a vision, the pastor predicted Trump being attacked and shot in the ear. Explore the significance of this vision and its implications for Trump’s future. Is this a divine warning or a stark coincidence? Watch now to uncover the truth.
Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/secret-service-slammed-for-failing-to-prevent-assassination-attempt-against-trump/
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
July 15, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Cardinal Müller: Vatican official prefers an empty church to one full of people who reject New Mass
PART 1 EXCLUSIVE: Colonel Macgregor reveals how neocon military complex has thrown world into chaos
Comments