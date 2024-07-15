Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prophecy unveiled: Pastor's vision of Trump's assassination attempt

 Discover the chilling prophecy from a pastor who foresaw an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. In a vision, the pastor predicted Trump being attacked and shot in the ear. Explore the significance of this vision and its implications for Trump’s future. Is this a divine warning or a stark coincidence? Watch now to uncover the truth.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/secret-service-slammed-for-failing-to-prevent-assassination-attempt-against-trump/

July 15, 2024

