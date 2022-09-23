The John-Henry Westen Show

Prophecy: War will break out in Europe after Pope visits Moscow

Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, explains our Blessed Mother's warnings of conditional chastisement, Padre Pio's belief in the apparitions, and what it all means for Catholics today. Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life! https://give.lifesitenews.com/

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 23, 2022

