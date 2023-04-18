Prophet Priest: The Truth of Fr. Malachi Martin REVEALED

Fr. Malachi Martin was a world-famous exorcist, professor of paleography at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, and according to many, a prophet of God who exposed many of the devil’s most damaging agendas.

Fr. Martin’s influential teachings and epic battle with evil have been captured in the documentary, Hostage to the Devil, which seeks to expose the threats of the New World Order now gripping the entire Western world.

Now, in an exclusive interview, ex-CIA officer Rob Marro — executive producer of Hostage to the Devil and personal friend of Fr. Malachi Martin — speaks to John-Henry Westen about the life and impact of the greatly influential priest.

Rob Marro is the last living legacy of Fr. Malachi Martin’s warnings to the world, and he has made it his mission to explore what Fr. Martin’s bombshell prophecies mean for the Culture of Life today.

The New World Order may be closer than we think, and the prophecies of Fr. Malachi Martin may just be our key to stopping it.

