Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prophet Priest: The Truth of Fr. Malachi Martin REVEALED

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Fr. Malachi Martin was a world-famous exorcist, professor of paleography at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, and according to many, a prophet of God who exposed many of the devil’s most damaging agendas.

Fr. Martin’s influential teachings and epic battle with evil have been captured in the documentary, Hostage to the Devil, which seeks to expose the threats of the New World Order now gripping the entire Western world.

Now, in an exclusive interview, ex-CIA officer Rob Marro — executive producer of Hostage to the Devil and personal friend of Fr. Malachi Martin — speaks to John-Henry Westen about the life and impact of the greatly influential priest.

Rob Marro is the last living legacy of Fr. Malachi Martin’s warnings to the world, and he has made it his mission to explore what Fr. Martin’s bombshell prophecies mean for the Culture of Life today.

The New World Order may be closer than we think, and the prophecies of Fr. Malachi Martin may just be our key to stopping it.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 18, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:51:21

Prophet Priest: The Truth of Fr. Malachi Martin REVEALED

Recent Videos
0:47:47

90+ DAY HORROR: How 8 women survived in a bathroom

Recent Videos
0:55:28

GET READY: Divine Mercy comes right before Divine Justice | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
0:35:34

The most realistic depiction of Satan ever on film

Recent Videos
0:19:51

BREAKING: John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube

Recent Videos
0:39:29

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

Recent Videos
0:02:03

Watch: John-Henry Westen's heartfelt message for Easter 2023

Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Recent Videos
0:37:15

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...