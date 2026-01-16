Proposed SIN TAX!? Pro-life candidate James Fishback's policy

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback proposes a steep “sin tax” on OnlyFans, claiming the platform profits from moral collapse and youth exploitation. The panel debates whether the move could impact pornography use or if it’s more political theater. Tensions rise over reports that the Trump administration quietly restored Planned Parenthood funding, prompting fresh outrage from pro-life voters who feel betrayed. The episode ends with a look at Trump’s withdrawal from globalist organizations, drawing sharp contrast with Catholic bishops still aligned with international climate and development agendas.

