'Prosperity Gospel' - False promises, false teaching for the Culture Of Life

Dr. Thomas Storck, author of seven books including ‘The Catholic Milieu,’ and contributing editor of the New Oxford Review, shares his expert analysis into the biggest lie sold to Christians across America — the dangerous ‘Prosperity Gospel.’ The Prosperity Gospel preaches Christ without a Cross and offers false promises that end in misery. Countless Christians are led astray by the Prosperity Gospel every year, and it’s time to take a stand against it.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

