message
message
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'Prosperity Gospel' - False promises, false teaching for the Culture Of Life

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Dr. Thomas Storck, author of seven books including ‘The Catholic Milieu,’ and contributing editor of the New Oxford Review, shares his expert analysis into the biggest lie sold to Christians across America — the dangerous ‘Prosperity Gospel.’ The Prosperity Gospel preaches Christ without a Cross and offers false promises that end in misery. Countless Christians are led astray by the Prosperity Gospel every year, and it’s time to take a stand against it.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

June 7, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

'Prosperity Gospel' - False promises, false teaching for the Culture Of Life

Recent Videos
0:47:18

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 2

Recent Videos
0:51:46

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 1

Recent Videos
0:32:30

Ex-gay man preaches Christ AGAINST pro-LGBT law

Recent Videos
0:45:45

The Sound of Salvation | Music Ministry in Prisons with Eric Genuis

Recent Videos
0:31:00

PART 2: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles

Recent Videos
0:45:03

PART 1: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Police officer Jacob Kersey | Christian marriage UNDER ARREST

Recent Videos
0:53:27

WATCH: Doctor denied relationship with mother

Recent Videos
0:47:15

COVID, death & dying - Memoirs of a funeral director

Recent Videos
0:38:11

EXCLUSIVE: Presidential candidate Dr. Taylor Marshall

Recent Videos
0:29:10

EXCLUSIVE: Saving our children with legal expert Liz Yore

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...