Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Protecting our daughters from the ‘transgender craze’

Wed Jul 8, 2020 - 10:50 am EST

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Abigail Shrier, the author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, join Jonathon to discuss the explosion of teenage girls identifying as transgender. They also discuss how the trans movement is destroying an entire generation of girls and how this sinister ideology has spread so quickly.

 

