Protecting your family with the rosary

Leah Darrow, Catholic speaker and mother, shares with John-Henry Westen her powerful conversion testimony. Building a strong prayer life is key to nurturing of family and the spiritual life, and Leah shares her experience with the daily Rosary. Leah’s inspiring journey shows that being a full-time mom and a devoted Catholic can go hand-in-hand.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ex-model-turned-pro-life-speaker-raising-children-doesnt-mean-women-cant-achieve-their-dreams-too/

October 9, 2024

