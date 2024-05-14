Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Protecting your wealth the Biblical way

The Bible warns about financial mismanagement, even comparing poor wealth management to unfaithful servants. Now, with cultural and economic upheaval looming in America and beyond, Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, is offering his financial insights into why now might be a smart decision to invest in gold. Gold has been the backbone of national economies both ancient and modern. Mason urges viewers to consider diversifying in gold before financial markets become even more unstable. When the markets begin to crumble, a period of great tribulation will come — but faithful Christians across the world will be ready with sound financial decisions. Not only that, Mason knows that prayer and fasting are the true keys to Christian fortitude. Mason encourages all LifeSiteNews viewers to commit themselves to greater prayer and fasting with him and the entire St. Joseph Partners team.

May 14, 2024

