‘Psychological warfare’: Jailed anti-lockdown activist exposes Australian COVID tyranny
John-Henry Westen speaks with Monica Smit about her recent experience in jail and about her activism against the tyrannical COVID measures being taken in Australia.
The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 30, 2021
