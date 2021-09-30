The John-Henry Westen Show

‘Psychological warfare’: Jailed anti-lockdown activist exposes Australian COVID tyranny

John-Henry Westen speaks with Monica Smit about her recent experience in jail and about her activism against the tyrannical COVID measures being taken in Australia.

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 30, 2021

