Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Public school sex-ed is bad enough that you should pull your kids out of school

Tue Jan 7, 2020 - 11:20 am EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 1.7.2020. In today's encore presentation, Mother discusses the terrible sex-ed classes being taught in California schools and urges parents to take their kids out of public schools. 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL