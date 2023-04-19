Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Queen Elizabeth's chaplain became CATHOLIC? I Fr. Gavin Ashenden

Associate Editor of the Catholic Herald and former bishop of the Anglican Church Gavin Ashenden rose to power as Chaplain to the Queen for nearly 10 years — until Ashenden’s shocking resignation in 2018 and conversion to Catholicism in 2019. Risking everything for the fulness of the Truth found in Catholicism, Ashenden worked tirelessly to spread the truth about Christ’s Real Presence in the Holy Eucharist. 

According to Ashenden, only the Catholic Church and the teachings of Catholicism fully taught the truth of Christ in the Eucharist — and Ashenden was willing to risk his entire career to remain faithful to the Truth. While faithfulness to Catholic truth continues to plummet in the West, Ashenden’s clear-thinking about the Eucharist is needed desperately now more than ever — revealing the greatest gift given to Christ’s Holy Catholic Church.

April 19, 2023

