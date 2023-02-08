Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain shares what working for the Royal Family was really like
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. Gavin Ashenden, who has since converted to Catholicism, describes what the position and the Royal Family were like, the role of faith in their public and private lives, and whether the royal title "Defender of the Faith" even means anything now in this post-Christian era.
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 8, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain shares what working for the Royal Family was really like
-
How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains
-
'I will not give up': Finnish MP targeted for defending Christian marriage vows to fight appeal
-
British detransitioner Oli London: ‘Connection with God’ is the real path to happiness
-
Christian scholar: Transhumanism a key part of the globalist agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum