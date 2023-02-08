Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain shares what working for the Royal Family was really like

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. Gavin Ashenden, who has since converted to Catholicism, describes what the position and the Royal Family were like, the role of faith in their public and private lives, and whether the royal title "Defender of the Faith" even means anything now in this post-Christian era.

