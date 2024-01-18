RALLY: LifeSite League To Join In Prayer At The March For Life 2024

LifeSite League is gathering pro-life activists together at 11:00 AM ET to pray a rosary outside of the National Gallery of Art for the end of all abortions. Pro-life leaders and prayer warriors from across America — and the world — are descending on the annual March for Life in Washington, DC. To join the movement, team up with Jacinta Rigi and the entire LifeSite League team on the steps of the National Gallery of Art West Building, located at 565 Madison Drive NW, Washington, DC 20565. Watch now to learn more and join LifeSite League in the fight for life, faith, family, and freedom.

For additional information on this event, visit: https://www.lifesitenews.com/events/pray-the-rosary-with-lifesitenews-before-the-march-for-life/