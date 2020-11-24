John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Ralph Martin explains steps needed to fix ‘terrible’ situation in the Church
Tue Nov 24, 2020 - 6:24 pm EST
In This Episode
Accomplished author and seminary professor Dr. Ralph Martin, the head of Renewal Ministries, an organization dedicated to Catholic evangelization, joins The John-Henry Westen Show to talk about his new book,“A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward.”
