Rebuilding the Church | The forgotten lesson of St. Francis Lenten Retreat Day 4

True renewal doesn’t start with activism — it starts with the soul. In this week’s Lenten Retreat, David Torkington and Kevin Wells uncover the spiritual wisdom of St. Francis of Assisi, revealing how deep prayer, sacrifice, and selflessness must come before any real change in the Church. Learn how to embrace perseverance in prayer, structure daily life around faith, and build a foundation of holiness before transforming the world.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten