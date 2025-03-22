Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Rebuilding the Church | The forgotten lesson of St. Francis Lenten Retreat Day 4

True renewal doesn’t start with activism — it starts with the soul. In this week’s Lenten Retreat, David Torkington and Kevin Wells uncover the spiritual wisdom of St. Francis of Assisi, revealing how deep prayer, sacrifice, and selflessness must come before any real change in the Church. Learn how to embrace perseverance in prayer, structure daily life around faith, and build a foundation of holiness before transforming the world.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

March 22, 2025

