Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 1

Canada’s Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has been front and center to the pro-life movement in Canada, heroically working to establish a culture of life under regimes steeped in darkness. In the first of this three-part series, Jim Hughes, Campaign Life Coalition’s unapologetically Catholic pro-life president emeritus, recounts some of the pro-life movement’s most important moments in Canada and how Canadians have organized to come to the defense of life and family. Watch now this exclusive presentation by Campaign Life Coalition’s Jim Hughes for his inspired insights and learn why Canada’s pro-life movement continues to be a true beacon of light for the Culture of Life.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten