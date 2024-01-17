Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Recalling Canada's Pro-Life Resistance With Jim Hughes | Part 3

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Canada’s Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has been front and center to the pro-life movement in Canada, heroically working to establish a culture of life under regimes steeped in darkness. In the third of this three-part series, Jim Hughes, Campaign Life Coalition’s unapologetically Catholic pro-life President Emeritus, recounts some of the pro-life movement’s most important moments in Canada and how Canadians have organized to come to the defense of life and family. Watch now this exclusive presentation by Campaign Life Coalition’s Jim Hughes for his inspired insights and learn why Canada’s pro-life movement continues to be a true beacon of light for the Culture of Life.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 17, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Recalling Canada's Pro-Life Resistance With Jim Hughes | Part 3

Recent Videos
1:28:37

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 2

Recent Videos
59:41

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 1

Recent Videos
42:47

Did J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' predict the rise of artificial intelligence?

Recent Videos
5:22

WATCH: Archbishop Peta, Bishop Schneider ban ‘blessings’ of homosexual couples in their archdiocese

Recent Videos
8:31

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion

Recent Videos
5:27

'Global warming would save lives' | Gregory Wrightstone

Recent Videos
2:19

An open message to Kate Cox from a father who lost his child to Trisomy 18

Recent Videos
15:46

'I really don't want this on LifeSiteNews!' | 'Catholic' education organizer

Recent Videos
3:03

Cardinal Fernández is relentlessly pushing error as Pope Francis' doctrine chief

Recent Videos
6:14

Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Recent Videos
16:22

Evolution: The false science enabling the globalists | Hugh Owen

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...